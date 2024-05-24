DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cristina D'avena in concerto

Eur Social Park
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsRoma
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A PROPOSITO DI…

Gli anni ‘80 protagonisti di un nuovo imperdibile evento a Eur Social Park. Special guest Cristina D'Avena!

Lasciatevi trasportare indietro nel tempo e coinvolgere dalla magia degli anni '80. Preparatevi a immergervi in un'atmosfera uni...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bibliotechina srls.

Lineup

Cristina D’Avena

Venue

Eur Social Park

EUR, 00144 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

