Lee Gamble - Motor System

Lee Gamble with Candela Capitán + Marina Herlop

Barbican Hall
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
Lee Gamble - Motor System
About

Lee Gamble collaborates with choreographer Candela Capitán to bring his new album Models to the stage. Marina Herlop sheds her classical past and performs Nekkuja in her only UK show this year.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
Lineup

Lee Gamble, Marina Herlop, Candela Capitán

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Doors open8:00 pm
2000 capacity

