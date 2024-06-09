DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CHEU-B est un rappeur originaire du 17e arrondissement de Paris. Membre du groupe XVBARBAR, il a su tirer son épingle du jeu en s’inscrivant sur la carte en solo depuis maintenant quelques années à travers des projets solo comme «Welcome to Skyland» et «Ic...
