Baby Of The Bunch + Spirit Design + Maia Luker

Urban Spree
Thu, 13 Jun, 8:00 pm
Berlin
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for the very first Indie In Town in Berlin! To celebrate, we've invited out friends from baby of the bunch, Spirit Design and Maia Luker. Not only that, but we promise we'll have some additional friends exhibiting work, selling vintage gear and mor...

All ages
Presented by Indie In Town.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

baby of the bunch, Maia Luker, Spirit Design

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

