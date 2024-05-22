Top track

Faux Real

Headrow House
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Franco-american brothers and glam-rock duo Faux Real have always wowed with their boy band choreography and a charged sensuality. Having gotten cosigns from Duran Duran, Paramore, and Wet Leg and more, we're delighted to welcome them for their first Leeds...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Faux Real

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

