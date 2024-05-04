DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Samedi c'est la boum au Chalet

Chalet du Lac
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La boum tous les samedis soirs au Chalet

les meilleurs dj des années 60 à aujourd’hui

20h00 : diner en bord de piste ou sous la véranda

22h00 : club toute la nuit

Les tubes que tu chantes :
de Boney M à France Gall
de Michael Jackson à Jean-Jacques...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Chalet du Lac.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Chalet du Lac

Orée du Bois de Vincennes, Avenue de Bel Air, 75012 Paris
Doors open8:00 pm

