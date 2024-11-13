DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Melding together techno melodies with spiritual storytelling and flashes of cello, drums, guitar and handpan, Giolì and Assia are some of Sicily’s finest dance music exports. Originally a solo project by Giolì, the duo met online in 2014 and quickly bonded
Read more
JBM Music presents Giolì & Assia
https://newcenturymcr.com
https://www.instagram.com/newcenturymcr
https://twitter.com/NCHMCR
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.