105 XMasters | Opening Party

X Masters - Area Spettacoli
Sat, 13 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJSenigallia
€10
About

Sabato 13 Luglio, la spiaggia si trasforma in un palcoscenico di emozioni al 105XMasters!

Abbandona le scarpe, lascia che i tuoi piedi tocchino la sabbia mentre ti immergi nel ritmo travolgente delle canzoni dei tuoi artisti preferiti.

Canta e balla le h...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da 105 XMasters

Venue

Lungomare Mameli 178, 60019 Senigallia provincia di Ancona, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

