DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Norman Jay MBE presents Good Times

Alexandra Palace Terrace
Sun, 25 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £30.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Norman Jay MBE

An indisputable pioneer of Black British dance music, Norman Jay’s illustrious career contains many firsts. The ’80s saw his show on (then pirate) radio station Kiss FM coin the term “rare groove”, and his soundsystem, Good Times, introduced genres such as Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

This event takes place at the Alexandra Palace Terrace.

The legendary Norman Jay MBE brings his world-famous Good Times soundsystem bus back to The Terrace on Sunday 25 August for an open-air, all day bank holiday party filled with sunshine and good vibes...

This is an 18+ event, ID will be checked on arrival.
Presented by Alexandra Palace.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Norman Jay MBE

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.