DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zac Kacey, FM Experiment, Noe Berne, Alicia Gines, Yasmine Azaiez and The Forbidden Lovers

The Mint
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The FM Experiment is a groundbreaking musical project that defies traditional genre boundaries, seamlessly merging jazz, neo-soul, and alternative hip-hop into a captivating sonic experience. Led by visionary musicians Flo Mavridorakis and Grammy Award-win...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zac Kacey, FM Experiment

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.