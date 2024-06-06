DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Casey MQ Album Release Show

Brain Dead Studios
Thu, 6 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$21.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join Casey MQ and friends as they perform his new album front-to-back on the Brain Dead stage. The patio will be open for an hour before showtime for drinks and DJ sounds by Julianna Barwick. Evening hosted by Ghostly International.

All Ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
Casey MQ

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

