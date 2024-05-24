Top track

Ned Ashcroft, George Pelham, We Found The Wreck, Luke J Dorman

Black Axe Throwing Co
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Headlining the night is Ned Ashcroft, an urban singer-songwriter known for his melodious fusion of jazz-inflected chords and streetwise swagger. Inspired by the likes of Bill Withers and Loyle Carner, Ned's performance is sure to resonate with fans of soul...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ned Ashcroft, George Pelham

Venue

Black Axe Throwing Co

Edgar Road, Margate, CT9 2EQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

