Radio Béguin 4 ans !

Transbordeur
Sat, 1 Jun, 5:00 pm
DJLyon
€8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Radio béguin fête son anniversaire au Transbordeur ! 🙈

Déjà 4 ans que radiobeguin.com rythme les journées lyonnaises et valorise les scènes émergentes et l'éclectisme musical.

Pour célébrer ça, la radio s’invite en open-air au Transbo et compte bien sec...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Radio Béguin en accord avec le Transbordeur
Lineup

Saku Sahara

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open5:00 pm

