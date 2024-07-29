DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TERRORIZER

Rescue Rooms
Mon, 29 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

WORLD DOWNFALL 35th ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR

TERRORIZER

plus DAMIM

Founding TERRORIZER member and legendary drummer PETE SANDOVAL (MORBID ANGEL) will be joined by classic era veteran DAVID VINCENT (MORBID ANGEL) for an e...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Terrorizer, Damim

Venue

Rescue Rooms

25 Goldsmith St, Nottingham NG1 5LB
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

