The Howlers

Hot Box
Tue, 24 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

At the start of 2022, The Howlers, outwardly at least, were on a high. They had just completed a sold-out tour, off the back of recording their debut EP during the depths of the 2020 lockdowns. ‘We took the decision to bubble together during the pandemic,’...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Howlers

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity
