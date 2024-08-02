DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TERRORIZER

CHALK
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £28.18
Founding TERRORIZER member and legendary drummer PETE SANDOVAL (MORBID ANGEL) will be joined by classic era veteran DAVID VINCENT (MORBID ANGEL) for an exceptional TERRORIZER UK tour and European festival appearances this summer of 2024. The band is planni...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Terrorizer

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

