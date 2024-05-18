DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

London Music Festival: ALL-DAYER Elysian Divide

The Macbeth
Sat, 18 May, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Something is happening…

The best way I can describe it is like one member said to me:

‘Tim - It’s like freshers week, every week, but better, with bands and stuff…’

and that’s how it’s been over the last 6 years since we created this group. It’s hon...

Presented by London Music Showcase.
Lineup

Emergency Break, Elysian Divide, The Swigs

The Macbeth

70 Hoxton Street, Shoreditch N1 6LP
Doors open5:00 pm
250 capacity

