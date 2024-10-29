DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SNEAK HALLOWEEN

XOYO
Tue, 29 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sneak Halloween INCOMING 🎃

We're heading to XOYO for the ultimate Halloween Rave in Shoreditch. Get your mummy fits at the ready for our Sneak Halloween Party on Tuesday 29th October!

Tech, Dance, Garage music being played from 10pm - 3am ⭐️

Please not...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Student Event Tickets.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.