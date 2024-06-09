DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Un'altra che non ce l'ha fatta

Ghe Pensi Mi
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:30 pm
TheatreMilano
Free
UN'ALTRA CHE NON CE L'HA FATTA

(Il documentario che non vedrete mai su Netflix)

Scritto da Francesco Arienzo, Veronica Pinelli, Marco Renzi

Regia Francesco Arienzo

Avete presente uno di quei documentari su Netflix dove c'è la Jennifer Lopez di turno ch...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Ghe Pensi Mi

Piazza Morbegno 2, 20127 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

