Siren's Cave (Clubnight)

The Black Heart
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£8.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Siren’s Cave returns with their Mermaid/Underwater themed event as a backdrop to a night of Dark Wave, Electro, Goth, Synthpop, Post Punk & New Romantic. Dave KITCAT will once again join Dragon, Stardust Siren & Skintight SJ playing some favourites mixed i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Siren's Cave
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open8:00 pm

