One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk

Club Congress
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
DJTucson
From $23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday May 25th

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk!!

Doors: 8pm
Show: 9pm

Adv $20 | Dos $25

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Best Life Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

