Il campione e la zanzara

Teatrino nel parco Trotter
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
TheatreMilano
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
IL CAMPIONE E LA ZANZARA

Spettacolo itinerante in 4 tappe con partenza e arrivo presso l'ingresso del Parco trotter in via Giacosa, adatto a un pubblico di ogni età.

Per partecipare allo spettacolo bisogna giungere alla partenza con la propria bicicletta...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Teatrino nel parco Trotter

Via Giuseppe Giacosa 48, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open5:30 pm

