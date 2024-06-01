DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IL CAMPIONE E LA ZANZARA
Spettacolo itinerante in 4 tappe con partenza e arrivo presso l'ingresso del Parco trotter in via Giacosa, adatto a un pubblico di ogni età.
Per partecipare allo spettacolo bisogna giungere alla partenza con la propria bicicletta...
