DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following a huge launch party at Studio 338, London's fast rising UK Garage label takes over the incredible Atlantic Club in the hills above Barcelona for a very special, day and night, OFF Sonar debut.
The holy trinity of UK Garage comes together for thi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.