32 ENDZ OFF BCN w/ DJ EZ, Todd Edwards, Dr Banana

Atlantic Club
Thu, 13 Jun, 4:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €21.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following a huge launch party at Studio 338, London's fast rising UK Garage label takes over the incredible Atlantic Club in the hills above Barcelona for a very special, day and night, OFF Sonar debut.

The holy trinity of UK Garage comes together for thi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Studio 338
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
DJ Ez, Dr Banana, Todd Edwards and 1 more

Venue

Atlantic Club

Av. del Tibidabo, 56, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

