DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maya Dunietz Performs Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou

Purcell Room
Fri, 5 Jul, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The composer’s beautiful piano works are brought to life, transporting us to the holy setting where the nun wrote her music.

‘Emahoy was ninety-three when I met her… She couldn’t easily get out of bed, so our conversations took place in a necessarily inti...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maya Dunietz

Venue

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.