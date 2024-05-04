Top track

LA LOM

Duett's Texas Club
Sat, 4 May, 6:30 pm
GigsAustin
$34.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Los Angeles League of Musicians, LA LOM, are an instrumental trio formed in Los Angeles in 2021. They blend the sounds of Cumbia Sonidera, 60’s soul ballads and classic romantic boleros that emanate from radios, backyard parties and dance clubs of Los...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Duett's Texas Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LA LOM

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

