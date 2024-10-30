Top track

Olcay Bayir - Kayıp Çocuk (Lost Child)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Olcay Bayir

Norwich Arts Centre
Wed, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Olcay Bayir - Kayıp Çocuk (Lost Child)
Got a code?

About

London-based, Kurdish Anatolian singer-songwriter Olcay Bayir’s music is a mixture of her original compositions and songs based on Anatolian folk music tradition, given a dynamic, contemporary twist. Looking at her complex history, Olcay’s voice weaves of...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Olcay Bayir

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.