DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rampage Sound + Support from Jada Pink

The Hackney Social
Fri, 14 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE CARNIVAL KINGS ARE BACK!👑

They need no introduction, legendary sound system Rampage Sound are pulling up to The Hackney Social this June with a night of hip-hop, Reggae, Dub, R&B, garage, jungle, and more.

They’ll be joined by Jada Pink who’ll be br...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rampage Sound

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

