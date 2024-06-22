DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Theon Bower All Night Long

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
South London's own Theon Bower makes his debut headline appearance with an ‘All Night Long’ set at one of the capital's finest dance spots. Expect an amalgam of house, breaks, electronica and a touch of disco over the course of his six-hour set - he's digg...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Ton of Brix.
Lineup

Theon Bower

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

