Hak Baker - Telephones 4 Eyes

Somerset House Summer Series: Hak Baker

Somerset House
Sat, 20 Jul, 7:30 pm
£36.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hak Baker is the rebel East End G-Folk troubadour who has become one of the most respected British artists of his generation.

Please be aware your tickets will be sent directly by Somerset House to the email registered with your DICE account 48 hours prio...

Presented by Somerset House Trust in partnership with Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hak Baker

Somerset House

Strand, London WC2R 1LA
Doors open7:30 pm
