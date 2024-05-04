DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Taylor Swift Dance Party

The Delancey
Sat, 4 May, 6:00 pm
DJNew York
$22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

21+ // limited tickets available at the door // tickets are non-refundable.

Join the Happy Clam fam at The Delancey for our next Swiftie night! We'll be playing all of our favorites from debut to Taylor's Versions to The Tortured Poets Department.

Ch...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Happy Clam.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
700 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.