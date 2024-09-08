DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reyna Tropical

Village Underground
Sun, 8 Sept, 7:30 pm
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Reyna Tropical is led by guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer Fabiola Reyna (founder of She Shreds Media). Investigating landscapes of the tropical diaspora, Reyna Tropical is a musical exploration of intuition, transition, connection and continuatio...

Presented by Serious.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Reyna Tropical

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
