DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome to Dance Africa, the ultimate fusion of rhythm, culture, and celebration! Embark on a vibrant journey as we bring the pulsating beats of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Coupé Décalé to the heart of Es Paradis for the third consecutive year.
Every Sunday,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.