Top track

Smoke with Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Children of Zeus, Summers Sons, BaggE + More

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Smoke with Me
Got a code?

About

Children of Zeus are heading to Brixton for a big night of soulful Hip Hop & Rap.

The Manchester duo as considered one of the UK's best Hip Hop acts. Best known for their soulful approach, their COLORS video has garnered a loyal international fanbase for...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Children Of Zeus, Summers Sons, BaggE and 1 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.