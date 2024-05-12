Top track

Jon Hopkins: Ritual - Immersive Listening Experience (4.30pm)

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Sun, 12 May, 4:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

More than 3 months out from its official release, audiences are being given the opportunity to experience Jon Hopkins’ forthcoming album RITUAL (Domino) in its entirety, via spatial audio listening events at the ICA, in three sittings across the afternoon...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open4:30 pm
