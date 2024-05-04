DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Initiation à la fabrication du miel et dégustation

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sat, 4 May, 2:30 pm
WorkshopParis
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Découvre l’univers captivant des abeilles avec CityBzz !

Plonge dans le monde secret des ruches et explore les métiers fascinants des abeilles.

Apprends comment est organisée une ruche et découvre le processus de fabrication du miel, un savoir-faire tran...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open2:30 pm

