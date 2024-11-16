Top track

King of the Slugs

Fat Dog

Mama Roux's
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
About

FORM Presents

FAT DOG

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fat Dog

Venue

Mama Roux's

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG
Doors open7:00 pm

