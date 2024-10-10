Top track

Hainbach + Look Mum No Computer

Rich Mix
Thu, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Present:

Hainbach + Look Mum No Computer

You can find all Baba Yaga's Hut shows on sale at DICE here:

https://dice.fm/promoters/baba-yagas-hut-l8ob

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rich Mix.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hainbach, Look Mum No Computer, Baba Yaga's Hut

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

