Yago Oproprio

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Brazil’s rising star, Yago Oproprio, has a distinctive sound combining elements of hip-hop with Brazilian and Latin flavours, paired with his laidback rap toplines.

A native of São Paulo, he grew up in Venezuela learning Spanish where he first heard the m...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

