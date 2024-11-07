DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WE HATE YOU PLEASE DIE

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WE HATE YOU PLEASE DIE

De retour avec un nouvel album à venir, We Hate You Please Die nous dévoile les pages de son journal intime constitué de textes enragés, sous influences punk et riot girls.

Sur scène, la sincérité de Chloé, Mathilde et Joseph entra...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par 3C.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

We Hate You Please Die

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.