Dieciquattordici

Legend Club
Mon, 6 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€8
dieciquattordici con

Elias • Michelangelo Vood • Skoob • Sbale

Legend Club / Milano

lunedì 6 maggio 2024 - Apertura cancelli h. 20.30

dalle 21.00 alle 00:00 interviste + live

@dieciquattordici

Questo è un evento 8+
Presentato da Legend Club

Michelangelo Vood

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

