I Menagramo nascono nel 2016 dall'idea di Walter (Secoli Morti, Mannaja) e Enri (Teenage Gluesniffers, Impossibili, Scheletri). Dopo le prime date in versione elettrica, passano all'acustico, mantenendo la propria indole punk rock e continuando a scrivere...
