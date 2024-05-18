DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MENAGRAMO "Dental Plan" Release Show

Bloom
Sat, 18 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMezzago
€11.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

I Menagramo nascono nel 2016 dall'idea di Walter (Secoli Morti, Mannaja) e Enri (Teenage Gluesniffers, Impossibili, Scheletri). Dopo le prime date in versione elettrica, passano all'acustico, mantenendo la propria indole punk rock e continuando a scrivere...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

Menagramo

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.