Laicositna “Deal with it” Headline Show

The Lower Third
Tue, 14 May, 7:00 pm
£30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hailing from North West London, I am a self-made music creator who shapes melodies within the confines of my bedroom. My musical journey began in childhood, where I discovered my passion for singing. By the age of 16, I departed from conventional paths, op...

This is a 16+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Laicositna

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

