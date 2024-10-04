Top track

Dance Monkey (Metal Version)

Frog Leap

Electric Ballroom
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
£30.51

About

Frog Leap is a band put together by Norwegian youtuber Leo Moracchioli.

His Highly successfull youtube channel with over 4,6 million subscribers and 1,2 billion views is known for doing insane and high quality metal covers of pop songs.

After high demand...

Presented by Pink Dot
Lineup

Frog Leap

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

