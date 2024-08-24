Top track

Taylor Swift - Bad Blood

TAYLOR GOES EMO: Taylor Vs. Emo Night Party - 21+

Spirit Hall
Sat, 24 Aug, 9:30 pm
GigsPittsburgh
$15.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🔥🔥 This is TAYLOR GOES EMO: Taylor Vs. Emo Night Party 💔

A SWEMO night that combines Emo and Taylor nights!

A PARTY for those who are NOT OKAY and know ALL TOO WELL ⚡️

Brought to you by THE TAYLOR PARTY / TSN PARTIES 🖤

This is an 21+ event
Presented by GCT Special Projects, LLC.
Lineup

Venue

Spirit Hall

242 51st St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity

