Laurine & Cecilio / Discosecte / Parenth(e)ses

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Fri, 7 Jun, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝗚𝗿𝗼𝗼𝘃𝘆 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 s’associe une nouvelle fois avec le crew 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲 pour une soirée électro / house jusqu’au petit matin au YOYO

Pour l’occasion, nous avons le plaisir d'accueillir le duo Berlinois 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 & 𝗖𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗼. Fondateu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Avènement
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LAURINE, Laurine & Cecilio, Discosecte

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

