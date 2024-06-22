DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Boy Marina
Formed around couple Megg Rorison (Vocals, Guitar) and Ruben Elbrond-Palmer (Guitar) in London 2022, Boy Marina pull tones from the likes of Warpaint, Slowdive, Lush & Beach House. After selling out their first show in April 2022 at Map Studios...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.