Boy Marina, Worm School, Sadplanet, Temporal Comet

The Victoria
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Boy Marina

Formed around couple Megg Rorison (Vocals, Guitar) and Ruben Elbrond-Palmer (Guitar) in London 2022, Boy Marina pull tones from the likes of Warpaint, Slowdive, Lush & Beach House. After selling out their first show in April 2022 at Map Studios...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Boy Marina, Temporal Comet

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

