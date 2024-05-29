DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Psychology of Cats with Dr Jon Bowen

Market House
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
What do cats need to keep them happy? What are the rules cats expect us to follow when we interact with them? Why do cats ask for attention but then sometimes object when we stroke them? Where do cats go and what do they get up to when they leave the house...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Market House

Top Floor, 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

