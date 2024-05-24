Top track

Let Down

Music For A Ceasefire: Leeds

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 24 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£12.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Peace & Justice Project presents Music For A Ceasefire, featuring Currls & mint for a one-night-only event raising funds for Medical Aid For Palestinians

*Line Up Subject To Change.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
Lineup

Currls, Mint

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

