Stepbrother, Astral Gray, Between Suns

Strongroom Bar
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Stepbrother

Ten formative years have nourished the tastes and talents of Ladbroke Grove four-piece, Stepbrother. Navigating their youth together, from Brit School and beyond, they collectively take cues from the lyrical density mastered by artists like Ja...

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

