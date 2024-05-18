Top track

WØM's Annual Raffle Party, hosted by Seth Bogart

Zebulon
Sat, 18 May, 6:30 pm
Los Angeles
Free

About

WØM's Annual Raffle Party, hosted by Seth Bogart

Benefitting and collaborating with LAGRH (Los Angeles Guild for Reproductive Health)

Prizes! DJs! Come party for a good cause!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seth Bogart

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open6:30 pm
300 capacity

